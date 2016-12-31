St Albans Cricket Club appeared on Eggheads but lost to Rihanna question
15:00 31 January 2017
Archant
Intelligent cricketers from St Albans appeared on a popular BBC TV show to try and outwit the Eggheads and win thousands of pounds.
St Albans Cricket Club members appeared under the team name Over and Out on January 20, playing for the top prize of £7000 - but the early evening BBC2 show was actually filmed in Glasgow last year.
In the show the team have to compete against five quiz geniuses in order to take home the money.
Captained by Andy Saunders, Andy Knill-Jones, Toby Crisp, Nick Kirwan and Jonny Hall initially did well, defeating Barry Simmons and Judith Keppel in individual rounds.
Although three team members were in the final, they were scuppered by a question about pop star Rihanna, and lost.
Captain Andy said, “Appearing on Eggheads was a great day out and a really enjoyable experience.
“What started out as a daft idea in the pub saw us acquitting ourselves pretty well. Knocking out two of the Eggheads in the individual rounds is an achievement in itself but unfortunately we just couldn’t quite get ourselves over the line.
“Personally, I’ll never be able to listen to another Rihanna song ever again.”
The club are looking for new members; for more information email membership@stalbanscc.com