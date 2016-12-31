St Albans conservation charity volunteer of more than 13 years wins award

Pam Farley received the Juniper Award and has been volunteering for the charity for more than 13 years. Archant

A volunteer has received an award after dedicating more than 13 years of her life to a conservation charity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pam Farley, 87, who volunteers at the St Albans-based charity Woodland Trust, was presented with the Juniper Award at the annual Volunteer of the Year awards ceremony in the Belton Woods Hotel, Grantham.

The ceremony is organised by the charity and it recognises the hard work of the people who help them.

Pam has been a volunteer for more than 13 years and received the award for her contribution to the Talking Trees project which involves speaking to people about woods and trees.

In that time, she has delivered 255 talks and raised more than £10,600 for the trust with her work in saving ancient woodland.

Pam said: “It is a great pleasure to feel that I have been useful to The Woodland Trust.

She added that it is a “wonderful organisation”.

Louise Neicho, who nominated Pam for the award, commented: “Pam is truly an inspirational volunteer who has given much of her life to public service as a teacher.

“She has a huge wealth of experience that we continue to benefit from and her enthusiasm never seems to wane.

“She is always full of fun and full of life; an exceptional volunteer and an exceptional human being.”