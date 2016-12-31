St Albans commemoration event remembers the Holocaust

Freddie Knoller - photo courtesy Holocaust Educational Trust. Archant

A Holocaust survivor will tell his remarkable story at a special commemoration in St Albans next Wednesday, January 25.

Freddie Knoller, now 95 and one of a dwindling number of Holocaust survivors, will tell the story of how he was sent away by parents after the Anschluss in Vienna.

His story covers his dramatic flight from Austria following the country’s annexation by Nazi Germany.

A service is held annually in the district to coincide with the national Holocaust Memorial Day which, this year, has the theme of How Can Life Go On?. It asks people to reflect on what happens after genocide and their responsibilities in the wake of such atrocities.

In line with the theme, everyone attending the service, which is being held in St Albans city centre, will be invited to think about the victims of genocide and how communities can be rebuilt.

The service will be led by Rabbi Daniel Sturgess of the St Albans United Synagogue. Candles will be lit in memory of the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust as well as the victims of subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The service will also include a memorial prayer sung by Cantor Steven Leas and musical contributions from the Shalom Youth Quartet.

Anyone wishing to attend the evening service needs to register their interest by emailing Mayoralty@stalbans.gov.uk or calling 01727 819544 (24 hour answerphone) by next Monday, January 23.