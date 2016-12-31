St Albans carer praised for making a difference

Keri (left) receiving her award. No names for the other two! Casey Gutteridge - CPG Photography

Making a difference is what carer Keri Jones is renowned for at the home where she works - and now she has been recognised on a wider platform.

For Keri, who works at Verulam House in St Albans, won the Made a Difference Award at the Herts Care Awards in front of a 360-strong audience at Knebworth Barns.

She has worked at Verulam House since 2009 and in numerous testimonials from families and health professionals nominating her for the award, she is praised for the difference she has made to residents at the end of life and their families.

They spoke about her dedication to care and knowledge of individual needs which had eneabled her to help families think about end of life choice in a safe environment.

She was also singled out for her focus and inspiration which has motivated other staff, improving the quality and efficiency of their work and seeing a positive change in individual service user’s care.

Keri said: “The award was a very big shock. It was a total surprise and I had an absolutely amazing night.”

Special guest at the ceremony was X Factor runner up Andy Abrahams and the guests were entertained by dance troupe Total TXS, from Britain’s Got Talent.