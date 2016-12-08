St Albans business owner visits Downing Street as part of a company support campaign

Donna Nichol (left) owner of Chloe James Lifestyle, at the event. Archant

The owner of a local business has been invited to Downing Street as part of an annual small business campaign.

Donna Nichol, owner of Chloe James Lifestyle, in the High Street, St Albans, was one of 100 businesses from around the country chosen to mark Small Business Saturday.

The initiative is a not-for-profit campaign that highlights the success of small businesses and encourages people to shop locally.

Donna, who specialises in selling fashion, jewellery and gifts, joined other small business owners at a reception at 10 Downing Street and the small business minister Margot James also attended.

Donna said: “Small Business Saturday is such a positive initiative supporting all sorts of small businesses throughout the UK.

“This year’s Small Business Saturday was one of our best trading days ever.”

Campaign director, Michelle Ovens, added: “We aim to showcase the level of diversity, innovation and talent that is active within our small business sector and persuading people to get out and support their friends, neighbours and family members and reinforce local communities and economies.”