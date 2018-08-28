Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Flamstead church wins £91,200 in National Lottery funding

PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 October 2018

The sacristy and east window exterior at St Leonard's Church in Flamstead. Picture: TwoTalesCreative.

The sacristy and east window exterior at St Leonard's Church in Flamstead. Picture: TwoTalesCreative.

Archant

St Leonard’s Church in Flamstead has won £91,200 in National Lottery funding.

St Leonard's Church in Flamstead. Picture: TwoTalesCreative.St Leonard's Church in Flamstead. Picture: TwoTalesCreative.

The funding was awarded by the Heritage Lottery Fund to help the Flamstead Parochial Church Council in their plans to apply for a full National lottery grant of £642,500 at a later date.

12-months of repairs are scheduled for the 12th century church in 2020 to make the building structurally sound and weatherproof.

Andrew Lambourne, who led the application, said: “We would like to thank the National Lottery players who make such awards possible.

“In saving and sharing this heritage we want to give back to the wider community the sense of fascination we feel as we discover the history bound up in this amazing building, and the stories of the different people who have left their mark on it over nine centuries.

“Nothing beats seeing this with your own eyes and future generations deserve that pleasure.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Flamstead church wins £91,200 in National Lottery funding

19:00 Fraser Whieldon
The sacristy and east window exterior at St Leonard's Church in Flamstead. Picture: TwoTalesCreative.

St Leonard’s Church in Flamstead has won £91,200 in National Lottery funding.

Six things to do for free in Hertfordshire during October half term

18:29 Georgia Barrow
Top six ways to entertain the kids this October half term. Picture: Sarah Clancy

The Wild in Herts campaign – set up to inspire Hertfordshire residents to get outside and explore news areas – has compiled a list of top things to do this half term.

Former hospital staff members give insight into historic sexual abuse in St Albans

17:07 Anne Suslak
Operation Meadow is investigating allegations of historic sexual abuse at Hill End Adolescent Unit in St Albans.

Former staff members are speaking to police as part of an investigation into sexual abuse at a St Albans hospital.

Musician cancels charity gig in Harpenden after argument over sound systems

14:21 Franki Berry
Singer and guitarist Glenn Tilbrook. Picture: Republic Media Regional

A musician has clashed with a Harpenden entertainment venue after he felt forced to cancel a charity concert.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans foodbank in danger of closing without new warehouse

St Albans and District Foodbank warehouse. Picture: St Albans and District Foodbank

Burglars make off with a pack of cigarettes in St Albans burglary

The post office on London Road in St Albans was broken into last night.

Musician cancels charity gig in Harpenden after argument over sound systems

Singer and guitarist Glenn Tilbrook. Picture: Republic Media Regional

Former hospital staff members give insight into historic sexual abuse in St Albans

Operation Meadow is investigating allegations of historic sexual abuse at Hill End Adolescent Unit in St Albans.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide