Flamstead church wins £91,200 in National Lottery funding

St Leonard’s Church in Flamstead has won £91,200 in National Lottery funding.

The funding was awarded by the Heritage Lottery Fund to help the Flamstead Parochial Church Council in their plans to apply for a full National lottery grant of £642,500 at a later date.

12-months of repairs are scheduled for the 12th century church in 2020 to make the building structurally sound and weatherproof.

Andrew Lambourne, who led the application, said: “We would like to thank the National Lottery players who make such awards possible.

“In saving and sharing this heritage we want to give back to the wider community the sense of fascination we feel as we discover the history bound up in this amazing building, and the stories of the different people who have left their mark on it over nine centuries.

“Nothing beats seeing this with your own eyes and future generations deserve that pleasure.”