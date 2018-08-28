Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans entrepreneur wins national award

PUBLISHED: 10:08 17 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:08 17 October 2018

Ruby Raut. founder of WUKA. Picture: WUKA

Ruby Raut. founder of WUKA. Picture: WUKA

Archant

A St Albans entrepreneur has won an award in a prestigious national competition.

WUKA founder Ruby Raut (far left) with her family in Nepal.WUKA founder Ruby Raut (far left) with her family in Nepal.

Businesswoman Ruby Raut has received Best New Business in the Best Business Women Awards gala 2018, held at Tewin Bury Farm in Welwyn.

She set up WUKA (Wake Up Kick Ass), a company which creates eco-friendly period wear.

The reusable menstruation pants absorb blood throughout a women’s cycle, replacing 100 single-use plastic tampons in six months.

She said: “I am delighted to have the business recognised with this award.

“We are so grateful to all our customers and supporters over this first year of operating. Our WUKA period underwear is making a real impact in the market for sustainable menstrual products. Our first aim was to stop one million tampons and pads going to landfill and thanks to our enthusiastic customers we have just reached that goal.”

Ruby, a Nepalese woman who now lives in St Albans, was inspired to set up WUKA and empower young women after experiencing Chaupadi as a teenager.

This is a now-outlawed tradition in Nepal which sees menstruating women banished from the family home.

The judges described WUKA as a business “passionately built and driven through personal experience and desire to help others” and Ruby as innovative and driven.

Adding: “Her entry shows a business which is already thriving and will no doubt move onwards and upwards.”

The Best Business Women Awards are designed to recognise the achievements of women across a range of categories and is open to any female business owner UK wide.

Organiser Debbie Gilbert said: “We were delighted with the number of entries this year, which came in from all over the UK.

“This is a tough competition judged by business experts. To win is a major achievement.

“Winners were selected for their business acumen, determination, creativity and tenacity. Our winners are shining examples of being amazing entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges and have showed they have the ingredients worthy of being recognised and rewarded.”

The awards are moving to central London for 2019 and will reopen for entry in March next year.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans entrepreneur wins national award

16 minutes ago Franki Berry
Ruby Raut. founder of WUKA. Picture: WUKA

A St Albans entrepreneur has won an award in a prestigious national competition.

St Albans council investigating possibility of giving out free sanitary products to tackle period poverty

07:00 Franki Berry
Sanya Masood and Sophie Harrold have launched their seventh campaign to collect sanitary products for homeless and vulnerable women.

Women suffering with period poverty may be given free sanitary products in public buildings around the district.

Opportunity to quiz experts on St Albans River Ver project at meeting

Yesterday, 19:00 Franki Berry
The River Ver running through Cottonmill Lane near Sopwell House. Picture: DANNY LOO

The community is invited to quiz project leaders about their plans for the River Ver.

Hatfield man charged with possessing a knife and drugs in St Albans

Yesterday, 17:06 Franki Berry
A Hatfield man has been charged with possessing drugs and a knife in St Albans.

A Hatfield man has been charged with possessing cocaine, cannabis, and a knife in St Albans.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Man fighting for his life after St Albans quad bike crash

Emergency services were called to Thirlestane in St Albans at the weekend. Picture: Google Street View

Hotel on former St Albans BHS site given green light

The BHS site on St Peter's Street. Picture: Danny Loo.

Police called to St Albans address

Police were called to Abbots Avenue West in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Crash on M25 near London Colney

There are delays on the M25 in Hertfordshire following a crash. Picture: Highways England

St Albans man arrested on suspicion of fraud

Police have confirmed a St Albans man was arrested for fraud.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide