St Albans ukelele group raises money for people with learning disabilities

The Ver Players ukelele group held a concert which raised money for Earthworks. Picture: Ver Players Archant

A St Albans ukelele group raised more than £1,000 for charity with their annual concert.

Ver Players handed over a cheque for £1,400 to Earthworks in Hixberry Lane, which offers training and work experience in horticulture and conservation for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues.

Earthworks administrator Fiona Gulliver said: “Thank you again to the Ver Players for the very generous donation. It will go a long way to helping us support the people that attend Earthworks and our various projects.”

The money was raised through the Players’ annual concert at Jubilee Hall last month. The concert showcased local singers and ukelele players, with ‘king of the strings’ Andy Eastwood as the headline act.

Stephen Wragg from Ver Players said: “We are very pleased to be supporting Earthworks this year, we love the work they do.”