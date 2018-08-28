Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans teenager paints scene on successful Christmas cards

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 November 2018

Georgia Sweeny with her Christmas card designs, which are being sold in the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Phyllis Sweeny

Georgia Sweeny with her Christmas card designs, which are being sold in the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Phyllis Sweeny

Archant

A teenager who painted an iconic St Albans landmark has created popular Christmas cards of the designs.

Georgia Sweeny's Christmas card design, which are being sold in the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Phyllis SweenyGeorgia Sweeny's Christmas card design, which are being sold in the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Phyllis Sweeny

Aspiring artist Georgia Sweeny created the cards using a watercolour scene she painted of the facade of St Albans Museum + Gallery, and they have been selling successfully in the museum’s gift shop.

The 16-year-old is using the profits to prepare for university by attending summer art school at either the University of East London or Kingston University London.

She said: “It is really exciting because I thought it was really nice to have something I had done in a shop that is very St Albans, for and about the city.

“I like the idea of telling and expressing different stories of different lives and different places. One of the things I enjoy about my art is being able to create something for my own enjoyment that other people can appreciate as well.”

Georgia Sweeny's previous Christmas card design, which won a competition at St Albans High School for Girls. Picture: Phyllis SweenyGeorgia Sweeny's previous Christmas card design, which won a competition at St Albans High School for Girls. Picture: Phyllis Sweeny

Georgia got the idea after winning a Christmas card competition, of a different design, at St Albans High School for Girls last year.

With the help of Macpro Design and Print on Pickford Road, she made that earlier scene, also of St Albans Museum + Gallery, into cards to fundraise £4,000 for a school trip to Malawi.

Her mum, Phyllis Sweeny, said: “I am bursting with pride. Lots of people have put really nice comments on Facebook and when she delivers them to people, they have been so lovely. It’s so nice for her and I am really hoping that she gets to do what she wants to do at university.

“She has been asked by quite a few people to do a calendar of a few locations but with doing her A-Levels there is only so much she can do.”

Georgia Sweeny's Christmas card designs, which are being sold in the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Phyllis Sweeny Georgia Sweeny's Christmas card designs, which are being sold in the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Phyllis Sweeny

Georgia only has seven packs left to sell because the cards have been so popular.

Phyllis added: “She is learning all about costs and marketing and business and other skills at the moment too.”

Although this work is in watercolour, Georgia enjoys sketching in ink and is interested in pursuing a career in animation.

St Albans district council portfolio holder for sports and culture, Annie Brewster, said Georgia is clearly very gifted: “She has captured both the building and the surrounding street scene brilliantly. I can see her pursuing a very successful career in art and I sincerely hope she will go on to have her own exhibition at the Museum + Gallery one day.”

The sketch of Georgia Sweeny's Christmas card designs, which are being sold in the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Phyllis SweenyThe sketch of Georgia Sweeny's Christmas card designs, which are being sold in the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Phyllis Sweeny

See more of Georgia’s work on Instagram @GeorgiaSweeny

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans teenager paints scene on successful Christmas cards

45 minutes ago Franki Berry
Georgia Sweeny with her Christmas card designs, which are being sold in the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Phyllis Sweeny

A teenager who painted an iconic St Albans landmark has created popular Christmas cards of the designs.

Personal debt levels up by £17,000 in Harpenden

12:00 Fraser Whieldon
Personal debt levels have increased in Harpenden. Picture: Danny Loo.

Personal debt levels in Harpenden rose by 11 per cent in the three months leading up to October.

St Albans retirees hold afternoon tea to mark Remembrance Day

09:00 Anne Suslak
St Albans retirees mark Remembrance Day at Eleanor House. Picture: McCann PR

A retirement development in St Albans held a Remembrance Day lunch to mark 100 years since the end of World War I.

Latest St Albans area court results

07:00 Nina Morgan
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Annual Christmas Lights Switch-On street party set to kick off festive season in St Albans

St Albans was transformed into a winter wonderland in 2017. Picture: Spike Brown

Property price spike in Stevenage bucks trend across Herts

House prices in Stevenage leapt by 5.7 per cent in September, contributing to a 6.3 per cent rise over the last 12 months.

School entry places may be halved at St Albans primary

Margaret Wix School in St Albans - picture Google Street View

St Albans pub named one of most dog-friendly in east of England

The John Bunyan pub

CCTV appeal after spate of burglaries in St Albans, Radlett and Potters Bar

Do you recognise these men?

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide