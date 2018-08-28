St Albans dancers hope to break world record with charity Tapathon

St Albans dancers are getting their tap shoes ready to break a world record and raise money for charity.

Adults and children from Angie’s Dance Academy UK, based in Redbourn, Flamstead, and Cottonmill, are raising money for charity by joining a nationwide world record breaking attempt run by The Performers Project.

By doing Tapathon 2018, the group hope to raise £500 for BBC Children in Need.

Everyone taking part is hoping to raise the barre for the most people documented dancing the same tap routine at the same time, twice through.

It is the fourth year running Angie’s Dance Academy UK has stepped and shuffled up to the challenge, each time edging closer to the goal.

The current record stands at a whopping 7,596 people and 2017 was only 100 dancers short.

Dance teacher Laura Jennings said: “I am very excited to be taking part in this amazing and fun event for the fourth time running.

“This year we have our lovely children taking part as well and they are equally as excited to be doing something so worthwhile for a fantastic cause.”

This year the event will take place on November 18. Laura added: “Fingers crossed we raise lots of money and break the world record.”

For 2018 the routine is set to former JLS group member Aston Merrygold’s single Get Stupid, first released in 2015.

One of the tappers taking part is Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry. She said: “The routine is quite hard so I’m worried about getting it wrong on the day, but Laura has been so great helping us all with the steps that whatever happens, I know it will be a fun day and for a great cause.

“If we smash the world record I will be so pleased.”

Children in Need currently provide grants for about 2,400 projects across the UK which help children facing disadvantages such as poverty, abuse, or disability.

The charity’s annual BBC appeal night raised more than £50million in 2017. This year, the show will be broadcast on November 16.

Donate to the St Albans tappers at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tapathon2018

Find out about classes on offer at Angie’s Dance Academy UK at www.angiesdanceacademy.co.uk/