Appeal to track owners of jewellery found in St Albans

One of the pieces of jewellery found on Drakes Drive, St Albans on Monday, October 22. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

Has your jewellery been stolen?

Officers have released images of jewellery found by a member of the public in Drakes Drive on Monday, October 22.

PC Ben McGregor said: “We believe it may have been stolen and are keen to reunite the jewellery with its rightful owners.

“If you believe this is your jewellery or know who it belongs to, please email me at ben.mcgregor@herts.pnn.police.uk or contact me via 101.”

