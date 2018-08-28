Appeal to track owners of jewellery found in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 10:58 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:58 07 November 2018
Laura Bill
One of the pieces of jewellery found on Drakes Drive, St Albans on Monday, October 22. Picture: Herts Police.
Archant
Has your jewellery been stolen?
Officers have released images of jewellery found by a member of the public in Drakes Drive on Monday, October 22.
PC Ben McGregor said: “We believe it may have been stolen and are keen to reunite the jewellery with its rightful owners.
“If you believe this is your jewellery or know who it belongs to, please email me at ben.mcgregor@herts.pnn.police.uk or contact me via 101.”
