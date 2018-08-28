Gift card specifically for the St Albans high street released for Christmas

The St Albans Gift Card. Picture: St Albans BID Archant

A new gift card specifically for the St Albans high street has been released in time for Christmas.

More than 80 businesses across a range of sectors around the city centre, both independent and national, accept the St Albans Gift Card.

It is Mastercard-based, works like a store voucher and has been developed by St Albans Business Improvement District (BID).

BID manager Helen Burridge said: “The St Albans Gift Card is really simple to use. Just look for the signs in shops, restaurants, hairdressers, barbers, beauticians, pubs and cafés’ windows.

“This is about giving someone a gift of the high street, making sure that money is spent in the local economy, staying with the excellent businesses and staff that are here. If you buy a card as a gift for a friend or loved one, then you’re giving St Albans a gift too.”

It is available at www.stalbansgiftcard.co.uk