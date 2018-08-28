Advanced search

Memorial for St Albans train employees who died in World War One unveiled

PUBLISHED: 12:58 13 November 2018

Chair of the St Albans Signal Box Preservation Trust, Tony Furse, unveilling the World War One memorial board. Picture: Richard Kirk

Chair of the St Albans Signal Box Preservation Trust, Tony Furse, unveilling the World War One memorial board. Picture: Richard Kirk

A historic landmark has unveiled a memorial specifically for St Albans train employees who died during World War One.

To mark 100 years since Armistice Day, St Albans South Signal Box has created a board which lists the 11 Midland Railway staff who left their posts in St Albans to fight in the conflict.

The plaque, which shows their addresses, regiments, and burial sites, will now be on permanent display at the tourist attraction.

It was revealed by the St Albans Signal Box Preservation Trust chairman Tony Furse.

Trustee Richard Kirk said: “St Albans is often unique in how it remembers the fallen from World War One and we wanted to be a part of that. It was well received.”

All of the names on the board are included on other memorials around the country, including with nearly 3,000 other people commemorated on Derby’s The Midland Railway War Memorial.

Richard added: “They are on one or two other places as well but we wanted to make it especially for St Albans.”

