St Albans homeless charities organising Sleep Out

Open Door on Bricket Road, one of the St Albans homeless shelters helping organise the Sleepout. Picture: Kerry Pollard. Archant

Several St Albans homeless organisations are once again organising a Sleepout to raise money for charity.

The Sleepout involves people spending a night in a sleeping bag outdoors and is being organised by Open Door, Centre 33, Emmaus, Herts Young Homeless and Living Rooms.

An Open Door spokesperson said: “The Sleepout is a great opportunity to experience something of what it is to sleep rough, as well as raising important funds for local charities.

“We also welcome donations from those who prefer to stay in their own beds.”

The five charities held a market stall on Saturday, October 27 to publicise the Sleepout and raise awareness of their work.

The event is being held on Friday, December 7 between 9pm and 7am at Oaklands College.

To find out more, visit www.stalbanssleepout.org.uk