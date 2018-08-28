Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans homeless charities organising Sleep Out

PUBLISHED: 09:23 30 October 2018

Open Door on Bricket Road, one of the St Albans homeless shelters helping organise the Sleepout. Picture: Kerry Pollard.

Open Door on Bricket Road, one of the St Albans homeless shelters helping organise the Sleepout. Picture: Kerry Pollard.

Archant

Several St Albans homeless organisations are once again organising a Sleepout to raise money for charity.

The Sleepout involves people spending a night in a sleeping bag outdoors and is being organised by Open Door, Centre 33, Emmaus, Herts Young Homeless and Living Rooms.

An Open Door spokesperson said: “The Sleepout is a great opportunity to experience something of what it is to sleep rough, as well as raising important funds for local charities.

“We also welcome donations from those who prefer to stay in their own beds.”

The five charities held a market stall on Saturday, October 27 to publicise the Sleepout and raise awareness of their work.

The event is being held on Friday, December 7 between 9pm and 7am at Oaklands College.

To find out more, visit www.stalbanssleepout.org.uk

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans homeless charities organising Sleep Out

1 minute ago Fraser Whieldon
Open Door on Bricket Road, one of the St Albans homeless shelters helping organise the Sleepout. Picture: Kerry Pollard.

Several St Albans homeless organisations are once again organising a Sleepout to raise money for charity.

Christmas coming early for commuters? Thameslink and Great Northern announce 200 extra services for December

07:00 Fraser Whieldon
A train for Govia Thameslink Railway, which has announced its December timetable.

Passengers on Thameslink and Great Northern will benefit from 200 extra services this December, Govia Thameslink Railway has announced.

Flamstead church wins £91,200 in National Lottery funding

Yesterday, 19:00 Fraser Whieldon
The sacristy and east window exterior at St Leonard's Church in Flamstead. Picture: TwoTalesCreative.

St Leonard’s Church in Flamstead has won £91,200 in National Lottery funding.

Six things to do for free in Hertfordshire during October half term

Yesterday, 18:29 Georgia Barrow
Top six ways to entertain the kids this October half term. Picture: Sarah Clancy

The Wild in Herts campaign – set up to inspire Hertfordshire residents to get outside and explore news areas – has compiled a list of top things to do this half term.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

St Albans foodbank in danger of closing without new warehouse

St Albans and District Foodbank warehouse. Picture: St Albans and District Foodbank

Musician cancels charity gig in Harpenden after argument over sound systems

Singer and guitarist Glenn Tilbrook. Picture: Republic Media Regional

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Burglars make off with a pack of cigarettes in St Albans burglary

The post office on London Road in St Albans was broken into last night.

Former hospital staff members give insight into historic sexual abuse in St Albans

Operation Meadow is investigating allegations of historic sexual abuse at Hill End Adolescent Unit in St Albans.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide