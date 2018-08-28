Advanced search

St Albans sinkhole: New photo shows depth of Cedar Court chasm

PUBLISHED: 15:37 06 November 2018

A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

A new photo has exposed the depth of the new St Albans sinkhole on Cedar Court.

A member of the public discovered the sinkhole at 5.50am today in Cedar Court.

The sinkhole is on a patch of ground by the block of flats, to the right of an entrance.

This photo, used with the kind permission of Sharon Minkin Conrich, gives some impression of how deep the hole is.

Structural engineers have been called into to investigate the safety of the flats, which were evacuated at 6.45am today.

