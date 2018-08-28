Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suspected sinkhole causes St Albans homes to be cordoned off while council searches for structural damage

PUBLISHED: 08:30 08 November 2018

A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

Archant

A suspected sinkhole has put the future of 21 homes in jeopardy.

The hole was discovered on Cedar Court, off Cedarwood Drive, St Albans, at 5.50am on Tuesday by a member of the public.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene at 6.35am and began evacuating residents from the nearest block of 21 flats.

St Albans district council’s Building Control team carried out checks on the safety of the building, including inspecting whether there were any cracks.

An SADC spokesperson said: “The council was called out to Cedar Court regarding a hole that had opened up in the ground near some flats.

Herts Fire and Rescue's aerial shot of the Cedar Court sinkhole.Herts Fire and Rescue's aerial shot of the Cedar Court sinkhole.

“Council officers from our Building Control and Environmental Services teams have been down on site. The council has brought together an incident management team, as is usual in such circumstances.

“We are working with partners including the police and Hertfordshire County Council to make sure people are safe.“

The cause of the chasm is not yet known, nor has it been confirmed if it even is a sinkhole.

Police and firefighters were on site until 8pm on Tuesday to assist residents, who spent the night in hotels or with relatives.

A sinkhole has opened up in Cedar Court St Albans. Picture: Fraser WhieldonA sinkhole has opened up in Cedar Court St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

Hertfordshire County Council said on Tuesday: “Our priority is to ensure the safety of residents in the area.

“Utility services have also been on site to ensure gas, electricity and water supplies are isolated.

“We are working closely with St Albans City and District Council’s resilience team at the scene to ensure the safety wellbeing of residents in the area.”

The hole is believed to be around four metres wide and located in front of a block of flats, at the entrance to numbers 35 to 40 of Cedar Court.

Pictures taken by members of the public appear to show the hole goes underneath the flats.

St Albans is no stranger to sinkholes: in October 2015, a 40ft wide, 33ft deep one opened up on Fontmell Close in Bernards Heath, affecting around 50 residents.

Several of them were not able to return home for months while multiple, lengthy underground surveys were carried out and utilities were gradually reconnected.

The road was officially reopened on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 after it was found there was a backfilled clay pit beneath the sinkhole.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Suspected sinkhole causes St Albans homes to be cordoned off while council searches for structural damage

35 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon & Anne Suslak
A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

A suspected sinkhole has put the future of 21 homes in jeopardy.

More than one stalking and harassment case recorded every day in St Albans, figures show

07:00 Ralph Blackburn, data reporter
The number of stalking and harassment incidents in St Albans has been revealed.

There was more than one stalking and harassment case reported every day in St Albans over the last 12 months, figures reveal.

The Zombies announce St Albans concert in memory of musician Jim Rodford

Yesterday, 18:01 Alan Davies
The Zombies are staging A Concert in Honour of Jim Rodford at The Alban Arena in St Albans

A special tribute concert by The Zombies in memory of Jim Rodford will be held in the St Albans musician’s home city.

Updated Three-vehicle crash on M25 near St Albans, Hatfield and South Mimms

Yesterday, 17:13 Mia Jankowicz
Traffic is slow near a crash on the M24 near Hatfield, South Mimms and St Albans. Picture: Highways England

Highways England is warning of hour-long delays following a crash on the M25 clockwise between Junctions 22 for St Albans and Junction 23 for Hatfield and South Mimms.

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Breaking News Sinkhole opens up in St Albans

A sinkhole has opened up in Cedar Court St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

St Albans sinkhole: New photo shows depth of Cedar Court chasm

A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle St Albans flat fire

Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Updated County Council releases update about St Albans sinkhole

Herts Fire and Rescue's aerial shot of the Cedar Court sinkhole.

Harpenden campaigners criticise ‘flawed’ Luton Airport expansion plan

An Easyjet plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide