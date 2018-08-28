St Albans retirees hold afternoon tea to mark Remembrance Day

St Albans retirees mark Remembrance Day at Eleanor House. Picture: McCann PR Archant

A retirement development in St Albans held a Remembrance Day lunch to mark 100 years since the end of World War I.

Eleanor House in London Road, which is run by McCarthy and Stone, invited members of the public and representatives of the Royal British Legion to a remembrance afternoon tea in honour of the centenary.

Everyone gathered to pay their respects to those who fought, and guests and retirees shared their wartime memories with the Royal British Legion as lunch was served in the club lounge.

McCarthy and Stone regional managing director Simon Pendlebury said: “We are very pleased that local people and homeowners at Eleanor House attended the remembrance afternoon tea to commemorate the many servicemen and women who lost their lives during the two World Wars, or in more recent conflicts. It was a poignant day reflecting on the last century, and it was lovely to see the community come together.”