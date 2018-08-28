We Will Remember Them: People across St Albans mark Remembrance Day

People across the district have been remembering the centenary of the First World War Armistice in different ways.

St Albans resident Chris Mackriell has been researching his mother’s ancestor, Frank Markwell, who was injured in the Battle of the Somme and later died in Bristol Hospital. He is remembered on the St Peter’s Street war memorial.

He is pictured with two other soldiers in the back garden of 33 Blandford Road in 1916, but their identities are unknown.

St Stephen’s Church in Watling Street is holding a local history exhibition to remember soldiers from St Albans who fought in the war.

The exhibition will be held from Saturday, November 10 to Thursday, November 15, and will include details of the men who are listed on the church’s WWI Roll of Honour. The church will also be decorated with knitted poppies made by members of the congregation, local parishioners and Lunch Club participants, as well as art projects by local schools.

The church’s Remembrance Sunday service will be at 10am with the Act of Remembrance at 11am.

In Radlett, Rainbows, Brownies and Guides made a display of giant poppies on Watling Street, creating an imitation poppy field.

Residents and activity staff at Fosse House care home in St Albans put together a display for Remembrance Day.

It features silhouettes by Joe Remnant and army uniforms donated by care team member Pete Messenger, who served for 26 years. Activity coordinator Samantha Brammar said: “We definitely enjoyed doing it.”

The poppies, which are arranged in the form of the number 100 to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice, are made from a mix of plastic and tissue.

There is a display underneath the number showing former residents who served in the world wars.