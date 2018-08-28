Advanced search

Why the St Albans Remembrance Day parade is in the evening

PUBLISHED: 16:49 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:49 05 November 2018

St Albans will take part in a nation-wide beacon lighting ceremony this Remembrance Sunday.

In addition to a two-minute silence at the St Peter’s Street war memorial at 11am, the annual parade through St Albans will start outside the former BHS store at 6.30pm.

The parade will then proceed to the war memorial near St Peter’s Church for the beginning of the multi-faith remembrance service at 6.45pm.

St Albans mayor Rosemary Farmer said: “We will be remembering the servicemen and women who have lost their lives or were injured while serving in the forces.

“In particular this year, we will be marking the day when the guns fell silent 100 years ago at the end of the First World War.

“It is important to remember the sacrifice of the millions of people who gave up their lives for their country or who were wounded in the Great War.”

The beacon lighting at 7pm will start a national two-minute silence to remember those killed or wounded in battle during the First World War.

