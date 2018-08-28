Advanced search

Everyone invited seventh birthday party for St Albans’ French radio show

PUBLISHED: 09:45 14 November 2018

Geraldine Zolynski and Aline Bavister on the night of the first show on 16 Nov 2011. Picture: Radio Verulam

Geraldine Zolynski and Aline Bavister on the night of the first show on 16 Nov 2011. Picture: Radio Verulam

Archant

A popular St Albans radio show for Francophiles is holding a seventh birthday party this November.

A gathering with local francophones and francophiles on the night of the first show of Bouche à Oreille. Picture: Radio VerulamA gathering with local francophones and francophiles on the night of the first show of Bouche à Oreille. Picture: Radio Verulam

Radio Verulam’s weekly segment Bouche à Oreille has been on air broadcasting in French for seven years - expanding from a half an hour slot once a month in 2011 to a one-hour weekly show in 2018.

There are now four presenters, founders Aline Bavister and Geraldine Zolynski and newer additions Melanie Gardner and Elise Lines.

With international audiences stretching to Thailand, the show has covered a range of topics including Brexit, UK holiday destinations, charity work, the jewels of Hertfordshire, home schooling, and how to keep up spoken French at home.

Local authors, actors and musicians are often featured on the show.

Everyone is invited to the party, which will be held at Fleetville Community Centre on November 17. French language skills are not required and tickets are £10 from www.radioverulam.com/party

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

