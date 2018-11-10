St Albans pupils hold Remembrance service to mark World War I centenery

Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in St Albans held a Remembrance service to mark the centenery of the end of World War I. Picture: Nicholas Breakspear School Archant

A Catholic school in St Albans held a special remembrance service to remember those who lost their lives during World War I.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in St Albans held a Remembrance service to mark the centenery of the end of World War I. Picture: Nicholas Breakspear School Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in St Albans held a Remembrance service to mark the centenery of the end of World War I. Picture: Nicholas Breakspear School

Pupils at Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School led a service on Friday, November 9 following a week of remembrance to mark the centenary of the Armistice.

The service followed the British Legion’s theme of thanking those who left their homes to fight, and Year 7 pupils displayed crosses outside the school with the names of local soldiers.

Head Boy Callum Britton, who led the service, said: “I am proud to be a pupil at NBS and to see all of my fellow pupils acknowledge the real sacrifice of war in such a dignified and humble manner.”

Local neighbours were also invited to take part in the ceremony. Mr and Mrs Lawley-York commented: “it was pleasing to see so many young people showing respect for the great sacrifice our service men and women made.”