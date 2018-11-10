Advanced search

St Albans pupils hold Remembrance service to mark World War I centenery

PUBLISHED: 09:51 12 November 2018

Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in St Albans held a Remembrance service to mark the centenery of the end of World War I. Picture: Nicholas Breakspear School

Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in St Albans held a Remembrance service to mark the centenery of the end of World War I. Picture: Nicholas Breakspear School

A Catholic school in St Albans held a special remembrance service to remember those who lost their lives during World War I.

Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in St Albans held a Remembrance service to mark the centenery of the end of World War I. Picture: Nicholas Breakspear School

Pupils at Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School led a service on Friday, November 9 following a week of remembrance to mark the centenary of the Armistice.

The service followed the British Legion’s theme of thanking those who left their homes to fight, and Year 7 pupils displayed crosses outside the school with the names of local soldiers.

Head Boy Callum Britton, who led the service, said: “I am proud to be a pupil at NBS and to see all of my fellow pupils acknowledge the real sacrifice of war in such a dignified and humble manner.”

Local neighbours were also invited to take part in the ceremony. Mr and Mrs Lawley-York commented: “it was pleasing to see so many young people showing respect for the great sacrifice our service men and women made.”

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

