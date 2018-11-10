St Albans pupils hold Remembrance service to mark World War I centenery
PUBLISHED: 09:51 12 November 2018
Archant
A Catholic school in St Albans held a special remembrance service to remember those who lost their lives during World War I.
Pupils at Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School led a service on Friday, November 9 following a week of remembrance to mark the centenary of the Armistice.
The service followed the British Legion’s theme of thanking those who left their homes to fight, and Year 7 pupils displayed crosses outside the school with the names of local soldiers.
Head Boy Callum Britton, who led the service, said: “I am proud to be a pupil at NBS and to see all of my fellow pupils acknowledge the real sacrifice of war in such a dignified and humble manner.”
Local neighbours were also invited to take part in the ceremony. Mr and Mrs Lawley-York commented: “it was pleasing to see so many young people showing respect for the great sacrifice our service men and women made.”