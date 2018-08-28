Advanced search

St Albans pupils create poppy memorial for Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 14:41 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:41 14 November 2018

Skyswood School head Bob Bridle and site manager Dave Collenette with year five pupils Becky and Daniel, both nine, with the poppy display made by the whole school in the assembly for Remembrance day 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Children from a St Albans primary school created a permanent memorial to mark 100 years since World War I.

Each pupil at Skyswood Primary School in Chandlers Road made a life-size clay poppy, a smaller version of those displayed at the Tower of London.

The poppies were then fired, painted and varnished and put together to form one large poppy, which will be permanently displayed at the school. The centre of the poppy was created by making miniature clay poppies and painting them black, which were then surrounded by four petals, each containing around 100 life-size poppies.

The art work was revealed at the end of a special assembly on Friday, November 9, after teacher Leah Loukes played The Last Post and the children observed a minute’s silence.

School caretaker Dave Collenette, who fought in the Falklands conflict, gave a short speech during the assembly.

Children from a St Albans primary school created a permanent memorial to mark 100 years since World War I.

