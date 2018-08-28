St Albans pub named one of most dog-friendly in east of England

The John Bunyan pub Archant

A St Albans pub has been named one as of the most dog-friendly in the east of England.

The John Bunyan on Coleman Green Lane has bagged third place in the Dog-friendly Pub Awards for the region.

It is ranked by the RSPCA, Snuffle Dog Beer, The Morning Advertiser, Your Dog Magazine, and the CEO of pooch sitting company DogBuddy, Richard Setterwall.

He said: “For the third year running, DogBuddy – with the help of dog lovers up and down the country - has been searching for the best of the best when it comes to dog-friendly pubs.”

Entrants were judged on dog-friendly values and the awards are meant to encourage hound-owners to visit their local pubs.

The establishment to win the east of England, and UK wide, top spot was The Dog at Grundisburgh in Suffolk.

Another Herts pub to be recognised is The Three Tuns in Buntingford.