St Albans post office broken into this morning

The post office on London Road in St Albans was broken into last night. Archant

The post office on London Road in St Albans was broken into last night.

At 2.45am today, thieves smashed a glass pane in the front door of the store and then overturned a cash register and damaged a cigarette locker.

The shop was closed this morning with a police car parked outside while officers began their investigation.

