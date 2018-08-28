Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans mum appeals for people from Asian backgrounds to become stem cell donors

PUBLISHED: 15:16 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:17 19 October 2018

Meena Kumari-Sharma with her five-year-old twins Mia and Krish. Picture: Anthony Nolan

Meena Kumari-Sharma with her five-year-old twins Mia and Krish. Picture: Anthony Nolan

Archant

A mum-of-two from St Albans with a rare form of blood cancer is campaigning to raise awareness of the need for stem cell donors.

Meena Kumari-Sharma, 41, was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia in March. She initially responded well to chemotherapy, but a week later was told her cancer had returned as acute myeloid leukaemia and that she would need a stem cell transplant.

Given her Indian heritage, Meena’s donor will most likely be found in the Asian community, and she is concerned about the shortage of people with Asian heritage on the Anthony Nolan stem cell donor register.

Meena, who is mum to five-year-old twins Mia and Krish, said: “I was devastated by the news that my condition had deteriorated and immediately worried for my twins. I just want to get better so that I can watch them grow up.”

Meena has two siblings who were tested as potential donors, but they were not suitable matches.

She said: “To find out there is a shortage of potential donors from my background is astounding.

“To try to help improve the situation for other people who find themselves in my situation, I would like to encourage families to find out more about stem cell donation, by engaging with local communities and their networks to recruit more people to Anthony Nolan register.”

Currently only 69 per cent of transplant recipients receive the best match, but this drops to 20 per cent for people from black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds.

Meena has launched a worldwide appeal via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #Match4Meena, in a bid to encourage people from all backgrounds to consider registering as donors.

Anthony Nolan’s national recruitment manager Rebecca Sedgwick said: “We are doing everything we can to support Meena and her family in their search for a lifesaving stem cell donor.

“We urgently need more people aged 16-30, and from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, to sign up and give hope.

“We are also appealing for more men to join the register. Young men provide more than 55 per cent of all stem cell donations but currently make up just 18 per cent of the Anthony Nolan register; if we can encourage more young men to consider joining, we will be able to save even more lives.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Shoppers face fly-tip in St Albans city centre as part of campaign publicity stunt

48 minutes ago Franki Berry
The SCRAP Fly-tip display by St Albans District Council in St Peter's Street. Picture: DANNY LOO

City centre shoppers were confronted with the ugly reality of fly-tipping as part of a publicity stunt this week.

St Albans mum appeals for people from Asian backgrounds to become stem cell donors

56 minutes ago Anne Suslak
Meena Kumari-Sharma with her five-year-old twins Mia and Krish. Picture: Anthony Nolan

A mum-of-two from St Albans with a rare form of blood cancer is campaigning to raise awareness of the need for stem cell donors.

Harpenden Neighbourhood Plan referendum could cost £35k and form part of St Albans Local Plan

12:07 Fraser Whieldon
Harpenden Memorial Hospital has been included in the town's Neighbourhood Plan. Photo: Krishan Bhungar.

The Harpenden Neighbourhood Plan is going to a referendum next year.

‘One-in-a-million’ dog who transformed St Albans man’s life to receive award at Parliament

10:06 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans man Paul Phillips and Ralph, the golden retriever who has won an award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare. Picture: Paul Phillips.

When St Albans man Paul Phillips was released from hospital after a car crash left him paralysed from the waist down, all he had to look forward to was a life of 24-hour care living with his parents.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Hotel on former St Albans BHS site given green light

The BHS site on St Peter's Street. Picture: Danny Loo.

Man fighting for his life after St Albans quad bike crash

Emergency services were called to Thirlestane in St Albans at the weekend. Picture: Google Street View

Comment: Gating Gabriel Square will show its doubters they were right all along

Gabriel Square's 'private property residents only' sign has put local people's backs up

Police called to St Albans address

Police were called to Abbots Avenue West in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

St Albans man arrested on suspicion of fraud

Police have confirmed a St Albans man was arrested for fraud.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide