Former St Albans mayor presents £9,295 cheque to counselling service

PUBLISHED: 13:47 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:47 31 October 2018

Youth Talk chief executive Trevor Fromant being handed the cheque by ex-mayor Mohammad Iqbal Zia.

Youth Talk chief executive Trevor Fromant being handed the cheque by ex-mayor Mohammad Iqbal Zia.

A cheque for over £9,000 has been presented to counselling service Youth Talk by the former St Albans mayor.

During Cllr Mohammad Iqbal Zia’s term as mayor, he raised £9,295 through events like the Mayor’s Ball, the annual Civic Service, a tea party and a cooking demonstration by top local chefs.

Cllr Zia said: “I chose to raise funds for the charity Youth Talk as it provides a much-needed counselling service for young people. I want to thank everyone who supported the many events held on my behalf and who made donations for this wonderful charity.”

Youth Talk chief executive Trevor Fromant said: “The £9,295.89 is impressive and is already making a significant contribution.

“Of equal importance is the former Mayor’s help in raising Youth Talk’s profile, in particular among the local Islamic community. 20 per cent of the young people who come to Youth Talk for help are from ethnic minorities.”

