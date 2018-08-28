Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man calls for action to tackle ‘dangerous’ parking around a St Albans junction

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 November 2018

The junction between St Albans' Sherwood Avenue and The Ridgeway, when it is clear of cars. Picture: Google Maps

The junction between St Albans' Sherwood Avenue and The Ridgeway, when it is clear of cars. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A concerned man has called for urgent action against “dangerous” parking which he believes is an accident hazard.

Roger Distill says the way cars park on a junction in Marshalswick is regularly obscuring sight-lines for drivers turning right.

The junction, where Sherwood Avenue and The Ridgeway meet, is also directly after a sharp bend in the road and anyone travelling at speed around the corner may not expect another car turning blindly out of the junction.

As Sandringham School is only meters up the road, Roger wants something to be done.

The 67-year-old said: “I feel pretty furious because an accident is going to happen. The more I use the junction the more I realise it is dangerous. It is a matter of safety.

“There’s a school up the road, so it’s being used frequently, and anyone coming out of the junction is going to have problems. “

St Albans district council cannot issue tickets for the area because there are no parking restrictions, such as double yellow lines, which are managed by Herts county council (HCC).

A spokesperson from HCC said: “The safety of road users and pedestrians is of paramount importance to HCC and we would always encourage residents to voice any concerns which they might have about their local roads.”

She said there was a proper process to be followed: “Requests for new yellow line restrictions should be made to the relevant local county councillor, who can consider funding them via their Highways Locality Budget.

“Once these requests are received, the council has to follow a robust process, which includes consulting with residents and key stakeholders and investigating whether there is an ongoing parking safety issue, before any solutions are considered.”

Roger also reported the problem to Herts police in October 2017.

They said Roger should contact HCC but “if the man still has concerns and believes the parking is dangerous or causing a significant obstruction he can contact his local PCSO via the non-emergency number 101”.

Roger has lived in Marshalswick for more than 20 years.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Man calls for action to tackle ‘dangerous’ parking around a St Albans junction

19:00 Franki Berry
The junction between St Albans' Sherwood Avenue and The Ridgeway, when it is clear of cars. Picture: Google Maps

A concerned man has called for urgent action against “dangerous” parking which he believes is an accident hazard.

Nicky Minaj reposts picture of St Albans four-year-old dressed up as her double for Halloween

16:18 Franki Berry
A picture of Tatiana Kwava dressed as Nicky Minaj, which was reposted on the singer's Instagram. Picture: Dylan Musanhu

A four-year-old Nicky Minaj super-fan has caught the star’s attention by dressing as her double this Halloween.

St Albans restaurant in final of TV cooking competition with new healthy dish

14:44 Franki Berry
The salmon dish launch event at St Albans' Chilli Bar and Restaurant, in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Left to right: Abdul Kashim, Mohammed Sheikh, Tarek Sheik. Picture: Abdul Kashim

An award-winning St Albans restaurant is into the final of a winner of winners cooking competition.

Absolutely Fabulous star backs Radlett charity campaign

12:08 Franki Berry
Joanna Lumley

A famous actress has urged anyone who receives a certain benefit to donate it to a Radlett charity this winter.

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Christmas coming early for commuters? Thameslink and Great Northern announce 200 extra services for December

A train for Govia Thameslink Railway, which has announced its December timetable.

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Musician cancels charity gig in Harpenden after argument over sound systems

Singer and guitarist Glenn Tilbrook. Picture: Republic Media Regional

St Albans foodbank in danger of closing without new warehouse

St Albans and District Foodbank warehouse. Picture: St Albans and District Foodbank

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide