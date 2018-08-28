Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans puts on a show to welcome Great British High Street judges

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 October 2018

The greeting ceremony for the judges for the Great British High Street Awards outside St Albans Clock Tower.

The greeting ceremony for the judges for the Great British High Street Awards outside St Albans Clock Tower.

Archant

The traditional joined forces with the modern in St Albans to welcome the judges for the Great British High Street contest.

St Albans city centre has reached the final 12 in the national competition, which recognises the best high street in each country of the UK, and the judges’ decision counted for 70 per cent of the outcome.

Town crier Stephen Potter, in his blue and gold uniform, hammered his bell outside St Albans Clock Tower to urge the assembled group of dignitaries, business leaders and the public to post their vote for the city centre by tweeting or posting on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags #MyHighStreet and #GBHSStAlbans.

He said: “It is our pleasure and privilege to welcome to the city of St Albans the judges of the Great British High Street Awards.

“They have come to our fair city to see for themselves the bountiful businesses, the caring community and exemplary experiences we have on offer.”

The greeting ceremony for the judges for the Great British High Street Awards outside St Albans Clock Tower.The greeting ceremony for the judges for the Great British High Street Awards outside St Albans Clock Tower.

The judges were also met by St Albans district council’s business portfolio holder Salih Gaygusuz, the chair of St Albans Civic Society Tim Boatswain, St Albans Business Improvement District (BID) manager Helen Burridge and BID chair Sean Hughes.

There was also a giant Visa van parked outside the Clock Tower handing out free goody bags to passers-by at last week’s event.

Helen said: “Sean and I led the judges on a two-hour tour of the city’s businesses and communities.

“We showed them the Museum + Gallery, and suggested their walk of shame from the cell to the courtroom might be repeated were we not to win the award!

The greeting ceremony for the judges for the Great British High Street Awards outside St Albans Clock Tower.The greeting ceremony for the judges for the Great British High Street Awards outside St Albans Clock Tower.

“Andrei Lussmann discussed sustainability in the city, Deryane Tadd (The Dressing Room) and Donna Nichol (Chloe James) talked bricks and mortar retail in an increasingly-online retail world and Laura Dawson shared her experiences of moving from market to listed building for her Persian ice cream empire.

“We also shared plans for the cathedral’s new visitor experience and the enjoystalbans.com website.

“The sun shone brightly, the streets and market were beautifully displayed and the city could not have looked finer. We are delighted a number of our city’s businesses benefited from free Business Healthchecks and free social media training at the event van too.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support the city and its entry into this competition. Keep voting until October 31 to help secure the other 30 per cent of the final decision.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Long delays after vehicle breaks down on M1 near St Albans

19:57 Bianca Wild
A broken down vehicle has caused long delays on the M1 this evening. Stock image. Picture: Archant

A broken down vehicle caused all lanes of a stretch of the the M1 northbound near St Albans to close this evening.

St Albans primary receives football kit donation

17:00 Franki Berry
Sauncey Wood pupils in their new Premier League Primary Stars school kit.

Primary school pupils received free Premier League football kits to inspire them onto the sportsfield.

St Albans puts on a show to welcome Great British High Street judges

12:00 Fraser Whieldon
The greeting ceremony for the judges for the Great British High Street Awards outside St Albans Clock Tower.

The traditional joined forces with the modern in St Albans to welcome the judges for the Great British High Street contest.

St Albans nightclub claim they offered medical assistance to woman whose drink was spiked

09:00 Anne Suslak
Hayley Mancey. Picture: Hayley Mancey

A St Albans nightclub has responded to accusations that it did not do enough to help after a woman’s drink was allegedly spiked on the premises.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

The season’s changing, but take a breath first!

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Inside the Hertfordshire homes of Sam Faiers, Rosie Marcel, Luisa Zissman and Emma Willis

Accident at A414 Park Street roundabout

An ambulance and police car parked up on the A414 Park Street roundabout. Picture: HCC.

Why were there such long queues at St Albans City this morning?

Queues outside St Albans City station this morning. Picture: Jon Grandin.

NHS Trust considers new hospital near St Albans and Hemel Hempstead

St Albans Hospital

Car chase through Harpenden yesterday

Station Road, Harpenden. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide