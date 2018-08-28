St Albans puts on a show to welcome Great British High Street judges

The greeting ceremony for the judges for the Great British High Street Awards outside St Albans Clock Tower. Archant

The traditional joined forces with the modern in St Albans to welcome the judges for the Great British High Street contest.

St Albans city centre has reached the final 12 in the national competition, which recognises the best high street in each country of the UK, and the judges’ decision counted for 70 per cent of the outcome.

Town crier Stephen Potter, in his blue and gold uniform, hammered his bell outside St Albans Clock Tower to urge the assembled group of dignitaries, business leaders and the public to post their vote for the city centre by tweeting or posting on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags #MyHighStreet and #GBHSStAlbans.

He said: “It is our pleasure and privilege to welcome to the city of St Albans the judges of the Great British High Street Awards.

“They have come to our fair city to see for themselves the bountiful businesses, the caring community and exemplary experiences we have on offer.”

The judges were also met by St Albans district council’s business portfolio holder Salih Gaygusuz, the chair of St Albans Civic Society Tim Boatswain, St Albans Business Improvement District (BID) manager Helen Burridge and BID chair Sean Hughes.

There was also a giant Visa van parked outside the Clock Tower handing out free goody bags to passers-by at last week’s event.

Helen said: “Sean and I led the judges on a two-hour tour of the city’s businesses and communities.

“We showed them the Museum + Gallery, and suggested their walk of shame from the cell to the courtroom might be repeated were we not to win the award!

“Andrei Lussmann discussed sustainability in the city, Deryane Tadd (The Dressing Room) and Donna Nichol (Chloe James) talked bricks and mortar retail in an increasingly-online retail world and Laura Dawson shared her experiences of moving from market to listed building for her Persian ice cream empire.

“We also shared plans for the cathedral’s new visitor experience and the enjoystalbans.com website.

“The sun shone brightly, the streets and market were beautifully displayed and the city could not have looked finer. We are delighted a number of our city’s businesses benefited from free Business Healthchecks and free social media training at the event van too.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support the city and its entry into this competition. Keep voting until October 31 to help secure the other 30 per cent of the final decision.”