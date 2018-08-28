St Albans air pollution could be being made worse by ice cream trucks lolly-ing about

St Albans councillor Frances Leonard has expressed concern the exhaust fumes from ice cream trucks could be in close proximity to children. Picture: Danny Loo. Archant

Ice cream trucks in St Albans could have to go electric to help reduce air pollution.

It has emerged the district council are looking to crack down on ice cream vans by encouraging them to use electricity or diesel generators.

“We are also researching how we might legally require any ice cream vans on St Peter’s Street to use the adjacent electricity supplies, rather than idling their engines to produce ice cream,” said environmental portfolio holder Cllr Frances Leonard, in a written answer at full council last Wednesday.

“We think this is an important avenue given the proximity of these exhaust fumes to children and indeed high densities of people on the street. “The ice cream concession holder in Verulamium Park (who is adjacent to an electricity supply by the public toilets) is being encouraged to convert their van to work on electricity.

“For the other ice cream concessions in the parks, where there is no electricity supply, we have encouraged them to use super silent diesel generators.”