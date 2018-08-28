Advanced search

Brexit poses risk to supply of isotopes to St Albans hospitals trust

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 November 2018

St Albans City Hospital is run by West Herts Hospitals Trust.

St Albans district’s hospitals could be left without vital medical supplies after Brexit, new data appears to show.

West Herts Hospitals Trust (WHHT) revealed in a Freedom of Information request that it is sole supplier for radioactive medical isotopes is Euratom, which Britain is due to leave along with the European Union (EU).

The British Medical Association has reported: “Isotopes are vital for diagnosing particular diseases through nuclear medicine imaging techniques, treatment of cancer through radiotherapy, as well as palliative relief of pain, and biochemical analysis in clinical pathology.

“Working outside of Euratom would reduce the reliability by which the UK can obtain these vital supplies, leave the UK increasingly exposed to supply chain risks, and restrict the ability of the EU and UK to share expertise.”

• The Freedom of Information request was made by Peter White, Chair of People’s Vote South West Hertfordshire.

