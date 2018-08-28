St Albans Halloween tour will seek out tortured martyrs, ghostly monks and pagan gods

The winged skull at St Albans Abbey will feature on the University of Hertfordshire's Supernatural St Albans tour on Halloween. Picture: University of Hertfordshire. Archant

A tour around St Albans will seek out its tortured martyrs, ghostly monks and pagan gods on the most macabre day of the year.

Dr Sam George, who is running the tour and the University of Hertfordshire's Open Graves, Open Minds project. Picture: University of Hertfordshire. Dr Sam George, who is running the tour and the University of Hertfordshire's Open Graves, Open Minds project. Picture: University of Hertfordshire.

The Supernatural St Albans Tour will take place on Wednesday, October 31 - All Hallows’ Eve - and will explore the city’s magical and spectral history.

Dr Sam George from the University of Hertfordshire, who is running the tour, said: “St Albans is home to tortured martyrs, ghostly monks, pagan Gods, grotesque carvings, an ancient dragon or wyrm’s lair, succubi and more.

“One of the highlights of the tour will be the uncanny winged skull or ‘death’s head’ in St Albans Abbey. It represents death taking flight and the soul’s journey to the afterlife.”

The tour will start at 4pm from St Albans Clock Tower. Tickets are £8 and can be booked from www.opengravesopenminds.com/events/ogom-spectral-st-albans-halloween-tour-booking-now