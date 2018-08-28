Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans Green Ring cycling and walking route officially opened

PUBLISHED: 17:08 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:08 25 October 2018

The St Albans Green Ring cycling and walking route is opened by representatives from Herts County Council, St Albans District Council, St Albans Cycling Campaign and pupils from Bernards Heath Primary School. Picture: JAMIE HART

The St Albans Green Ring cycling and walking route is opened by representatives from Herts County Council, St Albans District Council, St Albans Cycling Campaign and pupils from Bernards Heath Primary School. Picture: JAMIE HART

©2018 Archant

The Green Ring cycling and walking route around St Albans has been officially opened today.

The 6.5 mile route extends from Townsend in the north to Fleetville in the east, Sopwell in the south and the Verulam estate to the west.

Deputy mayor Brian Gibbard, who opened the ring, said: “The Green Ring is a fantastic new feature for our city and I urge everyone to take full advantage of it.

“It was a considerable challenge to link and enhance existing paths and cycle ways as well as create new ones to provide one continuous route.

“I am delighted all the various problems and obstacles encountered have been overcome and it is now complete.

“Residents can now enjoy a relaxing walk or cycle in the fresh air without worrying about the traffic, or they can simply use the route to commute around the city.”

The opening was also attended by children from Bernards Heath Junior School and members of the St Albans Cycling Campaign (SACC).

Assisting Cllr Gibbard was St Albans district council’s portfolio holder for community Salih Gaygusuz.

Cllr Gaygusuz said: “The Green Ring is a great example of partnership working with ourselves, the county council and their Countryside Management Service all coming together to deliver this marvellous project.

“It very much fits with our strategy of getting people out of their cars, and making cycling and walking a first choice when it comes to travelling short distances. This reduces traffic congestion, air pollution and inspires people to get healthy exercise.”

The Green Ring cost more than £1 million and was funded by both the district and county councils and a Department for Transport grant.

Some 13 green spaces are connected by the ring as are at least nine schools, play areas and parks.

Chair of the Community, Environment and Sport Scrutiny Committee of St Albans district council, Anthony Rowlands said: “The Green Ring is an important addition to our local cycle network.

“However, a great deal more needs to be done to improve facilities for cyclists in St Albans. Both county and district councils must take an active lead going forward.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans Green Ring cycling and walking route officially opened

36 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
The St Albans Green Ring cycling and walking route is opened by representatives from Herts County Council, St Albans District Council, St Albans Cycling Campaign and pupils from Bernards Heath Primary School. Picture: JAMIE HART

The Green Ring cycling and walking route around St Albans has been officially opened today.

New chief executive appointed at Hertfordshire County Council

16:37 Deborah Price, local democracy reporter
Owen Mapley and councillor David Williams. Picture: Supplied.

The next chief executive of Hertfordshire County Council has been appointed – earning him more than the prime minster as he rakes in £180,000 a year.

Fly-tipper prosecuted for dumping waste in St Albans district

15:41 Fraser Whieldon
The fly-tipped waste near the M1 bridge at Hogg End Lane in St Albans district.

A 29-year-old has been prosecuted for fly-tipping on an M1 bridge in St Albans.

St Albans schools struggling to afford staff pay and SEN provision, says MP

14:35 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans MP Anne Main at the Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday. Picture: House of Commons.

An £8,000 bill to prune trees is just one of the outgoings cash-strapped St Albans schools are having to find money for.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Person dies after being hit by a train on St Albans City line

Leagrave station, near to where the person was hit by a train yesterday. Picture: Google.

Person hit by train on St Albans City line

A Govia Thameslink Railway train.

St Albans bike shop owner warns others about fake bailiffs after nearly losing £2,400

Rock and Road Bikes owner Paul Williams is warning others about a bailiff fraud scam which preys on small businesses. Picture: NICK JOHNS

St Albans man wanted for threatening to kill

William Riley. Picture: Herts police

Grieving Welwyn parents fund raising in St Albans after their three-month old baby’s tragedy

Maisie Jane Totten. Picture: Simon Totten

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide