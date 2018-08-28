Advanced search

St Albans centre transformed into gin celebration for second annual street party

PUBLISHED: 10:37 09 October 2018

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. About 5,000 people attended. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Archant

Revellers flocked to a shopping strip in St Albans for a lively evening of cocktails, music, and boutique shopping.

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Patrons by St Albans Clock Tower. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Patrons by St Albans Clock Tower. Picture: Stephanie Belton

In just over three hours, more than 5,000 people descended on George Street for a Gin and Jazz extravaganza as part of the St Albans Food and Drink Festival.

There were live performances from the St Albans Jazz Ensemble, eight different specialist gin bars, and street food including beer, pretzels, beef bourginion from Loft St Albans and a hog roast from George Street Canteen.

Live models showcased wedding dresses in The Bride’s shopfront and a 14-year-old singer wowed crowds in the window of Cerimonia.

Sparkles were provided by Glitterbox and eco-friendly embellishments were supplied by event decoration company Hattie and Flora.

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Eaters outside L'Italiana. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Eaters outside L'Italiana. Picture: Stephanie Belton

It was organised by the St Albans Business Improvement District (BID).

BID manager, Helen Burridge, said: “Once again the city’s love of gin, of independent shops and of a great night out were shown at our second George Street Gin and Jazz.

“I’m delighted that this has now become a permanent fixture in the Food and Drink Festival calendar and that the businesses of George Street are able to show their varied and unique collections to new audiences each year.”

She said many bars and pubs felt a ripple effect from the event, reporting selling out of gin by Saturday afternoon.

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. A barman dazzling visitors at the event. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. A barman dazzling visitors at the event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

The event took place on Friday October 5.

More than 16,000 people attended the St Albans Feastival along St Peter’s Street on September 30, which was also part of the St Albans Food and Drink Festival.

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. There were eight bars. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. There were eight bars. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Children enjoying the party. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Children enjoying the party. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Bars and restaurants around the St Albans felt the ripple effect. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Bars and restaurants around the St Albans felt the ripple effect. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. A variety of boutique shops benefitted from the event. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. A variety of boutique shops benefitted from the event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Revellers taking a selfie at the event. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Revellers taking a selfie at the event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Pubs around the centre sold out of gin by Saturday afternoon. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Pubs around the centre sold out of gin by Saturday afternoon. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Visitors outside St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Visitors outside St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. People took selfies with the Gin and Jazz banner. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. People took selfies with the Gin and Jazz banner. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. A couple enjoying the night outside St Albans Clocktower. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. A couple enjoying the night outside St Albans Clocktower. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Shops along George Street showcased their wares. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Shops along George Street showcased their wares. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Shops along George Street. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Shops along George Street. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. People drinking outside The Boot nearby. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. People drinking outside The Boot nearby. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Party-goers enjoying the vibe. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Party-goers enjoying the vibe. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Patrons enjoying the party. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Patrons enjoying the party. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. A variety of gin was on offer. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. A variety of gin was on offer. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Visitors outside St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Visitors outside St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. BID manager Helen Burridge. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. BID manager Helen Burridge. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. There were eight cocktail bars. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. There were eight cocktail bars. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans George Street Gin and Jazz event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Gallery: St Albans centre transformed into gin celebration for second annual street party

