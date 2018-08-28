St Albans and Harpenden Remainer groups join London march for vote on Brexit deal

St Albans and Harpenden Remainers took part in the People's Vote march in London at the weekend. Picture: Ricky Barnett. Archant

St Albans district Remainers joined a march in London last weekend, calling for a vote on the government’s Brexit deal.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Remain supporters from St Albans district meet at St Albans City station to travel to the People's Vote march. Remain supporters from St Albans district meet at St Albans City station to travel to the People's Vote march.

Over 450 people from St Albans and Harpenden travelled to London on Saturday as part of the 700,000-strong People’s Vote protest.

St Albans for Europe secretary Helen Campbell said: “The momentum for a People’s Vote on any Brexit deal has grown and grown, locally and nationally.

“The residents of St Albans know how very badly the Brexit negotiations are going and the people should have the right to say what should happen next.

“We want everyone to write a letter to their MP, whether it’s Anne Main or someone else, and demand a vote on the deal.”

St Albans and Harpenden Remainers took part in the People's Vote march in London at the weekend. St Albans and Harpenden Remainers took part in the People's Vote march in London at the weekend.

The youngest of the district’s marchers was two-years-old and the oldest was in their 80s while there were a number of people protesting for the first time.

The St Albans contingent met at City station at around 10am and had to catch two trains to accommodate them all.

The group met outside the Hilton hotel on Park Lane, but Helen said they did not move until 1.50pm and failed to get into Parliament Square for the afternoon’s rally as it was so busy.

“It was like a carnival”, she said. “There were people on that march who voted Remain, however we knew there were also people who voted the other way, who believe things are not going the way they thought it would go.

St Albans and Harpenden Remainers took part in the People's Vote march in London at the weekend. St Albans and Harpenden Remainers took part in the People's Vote march in London at the weekend.

“It was great for the feeling of all those people who wanted the same thing: a people’s vote.”

Asked what the people should vote on were another referendum to take place, she said: “The ultimate decision as to what will be on the People’s Vote will be down to Parliament.

“I would like to see an option to remain. Britain deserves a chance to say that now we know what everything looks like, we think staying in is better.”

Harpenden for Europe organiser Philip Gaskell said: “Residents tell us they think Brexit is an utter disaster: they are angry at the way they are being let down by politicians and they are terrified of the consequences that a no-deal Brexit would bring for the economy and their children.

“The massive turn-out speaks volumes for the depth of feeling that exists on this issue.

“Our MP, Bim Afolami, needs to wake up and listen to his constituents’ concerns about Brexit and start to properly represent their views in Parliament.”