St Albans youth football team donate to charity with brand new kit

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 October 2018

Back row left to right � Jez Levy, Verity Bramwell. Middle row left to right � Daniel Hart, Freddie Day, Alex Estells, Thomas Banks, James Karim. Front row left to right � Thomas Noble, George Canaway, Jake Bullock, Tiago Mendez-Barral, Edward Cullam Picture: Jeremy Banks Photography

Jeremy Banks Photography

A youth football team got together to buy a new kit and donate to a local suicide prevention charity.

Parents of the St Albans City Youth under 10 Orient side raised enough money to pay for a new football kit and give £100 to The Ollie Foundation (One Live Lost is Enough) as well.

The new gear was sponsored by both OLLIE and The Quadrant opticians, EYES on St Albans.

Verity Bramwell from OLLIE said: “Having our logo on the shirts of the lads will certainly help get our message in front of the people we want to know about us the most and get parents and kids talking about mental health and suicide.”

OLLIE provide training in SafeTALK - how to approach potentially suicidal people.

One of the team’s managers, Jeremy Banks, said: “[Jez Levy from EYES on St Albans] has helped us to get a fantastic new kit for our lads and support a great cause at the same time.”

On the day the kit was unveiled Orient played their fifth game of the season, winning 14-0.

