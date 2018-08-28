Crowds delight in St Albans Feastival lining city centre

St Albans Food and Drink Festival 2018. Picture: Stephanie Belton Archant

Crowds thronged to the city centre to relish local produce and sample tasty dishes at the annual food festival.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans Food and Drink Festival 2018. Picture: Stephanie Belton St Albans Food and Drink Festival 2018. Picture: Stephanie Belton

More than 16,000 people visited St Peter’s Street to peruse yummy offerings at the St Albans Feastival 2018, which included around 70 food and drink stalls and two pop-up restaurants.

Chefs from The Cookery Theatre also held culinary demonstrations of their signature dishes throughout the event.

Children were kept entertained with face painting, coaster decoration, and a chance to meet animals from Oaklands Farm.

St Albans district council’s portfolio holder for business and community, Cllr Salih Gaygusuz, said: “Thousands flocked to this fantastic foodie extravaganza that demonstrates the gastronomic delights available in St Albans district.

St Albans Food and Drink Festival 2018. Picture: Stephanie Belton St Albans Food and Drink Festival 2018. Picture: Stephanie Belton

“This event really helps to showcase local food and drink producers as well as the many restaurants, cafés, bars and pubs in the city.”

Visitors enjoyed food in the open air listening to live acoustic music.

The feastival was organised by St Albans district council (SADC) as part of the St Albans Food and Drink Festival.

Herts Ad property editor Jane Howdle was at the event. She said: “There was a very good atmosphere and it was very busy.

St Albans Food and Drink Festival 2018. Picture: Stephanie Belton St Albans Food and Drink Festival 2018. Picture: Stephanie Belton

“It was really nice that there were loads of options.”

This is all in spite of a fire scare on St Peter’s Street around 10am, not long before the party was kicking off.

Engines rushed to St Peter’s Street to extinguish the blaze at Clintons, but no-one was hurt and a hose reel was used to put out the flames.

Other events in the St Albans Food and Drink Festival include CAMRA’s Beer and Cider Festival and an Italian pop-up market.

St Albans Food and Drink Festival 2018. Picture: Stephanie Belton St Albans Food and Drink Festival 2018. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans Business Improvement District’s George Street Gin and Jazz event is still to come, where there will be cocktails, shopping, and live music.

It runs from 7pm to 10pm on October 5. Entry is free.

The festival will culminate with an awards ceremony on October 8, when winners of an annual competition will be unveiled.

More than 190 businesses across 14 categories have been nominated for the awards.