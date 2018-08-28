St Albans family fun day raises more than £4,600 for cancer charity

Organisers of the Big Pink Party for Breast Cancer Care at The London Road Social Club. Left to right: Cassie, Karen, Nina, Louise, Annabelle. Picture: Submitted by Nina Carini Archant

A St Albans family fun day raised more than £4,600 for a cancer charity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five friends organised The London Road Social Club bash, which offered a bake sale, candy floss, popcorn, balloons, facepainting, a tombola and raffle, nail painting, a photobooth, entertainers, bric-a-brac sales, and a quiz in the evening.

It was all in aid of Breast Cancer Care, the only UK-wide charity supporting people specifically with breast cancer.

One of the organisers Cassie Pollard said: “We had such an amazing day. So much fun was had by kids and adults too. It exceeded all our expectations.”

Three of the organisers are survivors of breast cancer themselves, including Cassie - who was diagnosed about two years ago.

She described the charity as a “wonderful cause” and encouraged anyone with symptoms to get checked out.

Donate: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cassie-pollard