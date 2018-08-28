New environmental action group in St Albans

Green district councillor Simon Grover, who is organising the inaugural meeting of the Environment Action Group. Archant

St Albans nature lovers are being encouraged to join an environmental action group.

Green Party district councillor Simon Grover is organising a meeting of the Environment Action Group for between 7pm and 9pm on Thursday, October 25 in Committee Room 2 at the district council’s offices on St Peter’s Street.

This first meeting will discuss what environmental issues the group could look at in the future, how the meetings ought to work, and any environmental aspects of the agenda for the following week’s Community, Environment and Sport Scrutiny Committee.

Cllr Grover has stressed the group is not an official council one, and unlike the Environment Forum, which was closed several years ago, the idea of the Environment Action Group is to focus on what can actually be changed and achieved locally, with and alongside the council.

To attend the meeting, email cllr.s.grover@stalbans.gov.uk