New environmental action group in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 09:50 10 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:50 10 October 2018
Archant
St Albans nature lovers are being encouraged to join an environmental action group.
Green Party district councillor Simon Grover is organising a meeting of the Environment Action Group for between 7pm and 9pm on Thursday, October 25 in Committee Room 2 at the district council’s offices on St Peter’s Street.
This first meeting will discuss what environmental issues the group could look at in the future, how the meetings ought to work, and any environmental aspects of the agenda for the following week’s Community, Environment and Sport Scrutiny Committee.
Cllr Grover has stressed the group is not an official council one, and unlike the Environment Forum, which was closed several years ago, the idea of the Environment Action Group is to focus on what can actually be changed and achieved locally, with and alongside the council.
To attend the meeting, email cllr.s.grover@stalbans.gov.uk