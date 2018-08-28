Advanced search

Emily Mathieson, 41, is the founder of Aerende, a homeware company which she launched from her home in St Albans in 2016. The company showcases products from around the UK, made by creators who are unable to access or maintain conventional employment in the UK. After being selected as a finalist from more than 800 applicants, Emily is now one of three finalists in the ‘non-profit’ category of the Creator Awards, and headed to London on Thursday, October 25 to showcase her organisation to a panel of judges, including actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher. The Creator Awards is a global initiative which gives individuals, start-ups and non-profits the extra funding they need to take their ideas to the next stage, with a chance to win up to $130,000.

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 October 2018

Emily Mathieson from St Albans who has been shortlisted for a Creator Award. Picture: WeWork

Emily Mathieson from St Albans who has been shortlisted for a Creator Award. Picture: WeWork

A St Albans entrepreneur who launched an online homeware showcase has been shortlisted for a national award.

St Albans entrepreneur shortlisted for national award



A St Albans entrepreneur who launched an online homeware showcase has been shortlisted for a national award.

