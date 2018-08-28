St Albans office workers skydive to raise money for hospice

Jacqui Egan and Greg Hilton from the St Albans office of Churchill Retirement Living giving a cheque to Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes. Archant

Employees in the St Albans office of housebuilder Churchill Retirement Living skydived to help raise £924 for charity.

Jacqui Egan and Churchill’s eastern regional managing director Greg Hilton were one of 31 Churchill workers who took part in a tandem skydive, where they are connected to a professional.

Greg said of Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes, the charity they raised money for: “Willen Hospice is a fantastic charity that does some excellent work in the local area, and I’m proud of all our colleagues’ efforts to raise these vital funds to help them continue to make a real difference.”

The group of 31 jumped from 15,000 feet and were freefalling for 60 seconds before coming safely down to earth.

Last week, Greg and Jacqui presented the cheque for £924.07 to Willen Hospice, which provides end-of-life care to patients while supporting both them and their family.