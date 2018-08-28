Advanced search

Fly-tipper prosecuted for dumping waste in St Albans district

PUBLISHED: 15:41 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:41 25 October 2018

The fly-tipped waste near the M1 bridge at Hogg End Lane in St Albans district.

The fly-tipped waste near the M1 bridge at Hogg End Lane in St Albans district.

A 29-year-old has been prosecuted for fly-tipping on an M1 bridge in St Albans.

Yesterday, Seifellah Ghedamsi, 29, of Cleves Road in Hemel Hempstead, pleaded guilty at St Albans Magistrates Court to depositing waste without an environmental permit.

CCTV caught him dumping waste from his van on land near the M1 bridge at Hogg End Lane on or about July 9, 2017.

Mr Ghedamsi was fined £640, ordered to pay £150 compensation, £749 in costs and a £64 victim surcharge, so £1,603 in total.

St Albans district council environment portfolio holder Frances Leonard said: “Fly-tipping is an anti-social crime that leaves an unsightly blot on the landscape, costing the council thousands to clear each year.

“To avoid the risk of prosecution, use an authorised waste carrier when arranging one-off collections of waste. Residents can also take bulky waste to a Household Waste Recycling site or book a special refuse collection through the council.”

