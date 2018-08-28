Trio charged with purse dipping in St Albans

Charges have been brought against three people from London for purse dipping in places such as St Albans.

Carmen Feraru, 43, Razvan Dorosin, 32, Marius Hewson, 39, all from Longbridge Road in Dagenham, have been charged with conspiracy to steal, which relates to 12 offences.

These are alleged to have taken place in St Albans, Dacorum, East Hertfordshire and Broxbourne between July 2018 and November 7, 2018.

The oldest of the victims was 98.

They are in police custody and are due before Hatfield Remand Court today.

Sgt Jordon Fox said: “Please keep your bag on you at all times with it zipped up and be aware of people distracting you or brushing past you.

“Please also keep an eye out for elderly or vulnerable members of the public, who unfortunately are sometimes targeted by thieves.”

If you see a crime in progress, call 999. If reporting after the event, call 101 or report online www.herts.police.uk/Report

• A 47-year-old woman from Dagenham, who was also arrested in connection with the investigation, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue