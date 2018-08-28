Advanced search

Thameslink manager to speak about cyclists’ facilities at St Albans meeting

PUBLISHED: 21:00 08 October 2018

St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

A Govia Thameslink Railway manager will speak about the company’s plans for cyclist facilities at St Albans and Harpenden at a meeting this month.

Local development manager Larry Heyman will be speaking at a public meeting at Dagnall Street Baptist Church on Cross Street in St Albans on Tuesday, October 23, starting at 7.30pm.

Entry to the meeting is free and it will cover Thameslink’s plans for facilities for cyclists using the rail service to travel from St Albans and Harpenden into London, including the development of a cycle hub, repair shop and shower facilities at Ridgmont Road.

