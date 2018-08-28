Poll

St Albans council considering issuing 20 per cent more parking permits than spaces

Parking regulators are considering issuing 20 per cent more permits than spaces all over St Albans.

The St Albans district council (SADC) Parking Permit Policy Consultation 2018, currently in circulation to 4,000 drivers, suggests giving out badges for between 120 and 130 per cent of the available capacity.

It reasons that because residents are not using a space 24/7, there is still a chance of finding a slot during restricted hours.

After 120 or 130 per cent, applicants would be put on a waiting list. This means in Zone B, which includes Fishpool Street, George Street, and Lower Dagnall Street, there would be a maximum of 484 permits for 372 spaces.

There are currently 402 badges issued for that area, but also pay and display available.

In Zone U there are already 77 permits for 75 spaces, but under the new rules that would increase to 98. This area includes Bluehouse Hill and St Michaels Street.

One disgruntled resident, who would prefer to remain anonymous, said: “SADC is consulting residents on parking but providing misleading information, it appears with the aim of generating extra funds by further taxing residents regarding their ability to park.

“Firstly, I live in Zone S where they state there are 243 spaces but only 203 permits issued, which initially looks like there are lots of free spaces, however the London Road part of this zone allows ‘non-residents to park for one hour’, therefore taking up the 243 spaces.

“This is not mentioned in their consultation letter.”

Charges for a permit vary depending on location and type, but range from £53.06 to £10.40 for the first car.

SADC’s portfolio holder for business and the community, Cllr Salih Gaygusuz, said: “We are currently carrying out a district-wide consultation about our car parking permits so residents can help shape our future policies.

“We have asked residents for their views on a range of issues, including the number of permits allowed, with the consultation continuing until mid-November.

“All feedback will be considered before any decisions are taken by me as portfolio holder on whether any changes to current policies are required.”

The consultation ends on November 16.

See the documents and respond at www.stalbans.gov.uk/transport-and-streets/parking/trafficorders/consultations/ParkingPermit.aspx