College welcomes veterans to restaurant for St Albans Remembers

Oaklands College's The Stables restaurant kitchen © 2014 Danny Loo, All Rights Reserved

War veterans have been invited to a Remembrance themed free lunch at a St Albans college.

A student working in the kitchen at The Stables restaurant. A student working in the kitchen at The Stables restaurant.

Students at Oaklands College’s The Stables Restaurant are hosting a free three-course meal exclusively for war veterans today.

It is part of the St Albans Remembers campaign, which includes a schedule of events to commemorate Remembrance Sunday on November 11 and the centenary of World War One in 2018.

Head chef at the restaurant, Martin West, said: “Oaklands College is proud to be supporting the St Albans Remembers commemorations.

“As a college we take pleasure in supporting the local community, so we’re very much looking forward to welcoming veterans to our stables restaurant.”

The Stables Restaurant is staffed by the college’s catering students and lead by a team of award-winning chefs.

The lunch is due to take place on November 8 from 11.45am to 2pm.