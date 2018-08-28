Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New chief inspector Lynda Coates addresses St Albans district council

PUBLISHED: 12:43 11 October 2018

St Albans chief inspector Lynda Coates addresses the district council. Picture: St Albans district council.

St Albans chief inspector Lynda Coates addresses the district council. Picture: St Albans district council.

Archant

St Albans’ new chief inspector has revealed the district has seen an increase in residential burglaries this year.

Lynda Coates last night addressed St Albans district council, five weeks after taking on the role of the district’s top cop.

She admitted there had been an increase in residential burglaries of 9.5 per cent in the district from April to date compared to last year, while other areas in Hertfordshire had seen a decrease.

“I know it’s a problem”, Ch Insp Coates told the councillors. “My team know it’s a problem and we are working really, really hard to try and reduce that for you, for me, for us.”

The police had introduced covert and visible patrols to tackle the problem and employed technical options to identify offenders.

Ch Insp Coates said the burglary suspects she knows of are the same ones from when she was a sergeant in St Albans at the start of the millennium.

“We police them robustly. We are knocking on their door every time and stop them every time and when we do my team have my authority to stick their hands in their pockets.”

Car crime is also up by ten per cent, she revealed. The same rate as Hertfordshire overall.

“The police cannot do it on their own. Policing is everybody’s business. I strike a very difficult balance to hear all of your issues around police and crime. We need to find a way of being able to communicate with each other.”

She spoke about the importance of priority setting forums, where police officers and councillors meet to discuss crime issues.

However the forums were criticised by several councillors, with the Liberal Democrats’ leader on the council Chris White saying they do not work.

He elaborated: “I have been to one where all of the priorities we have recommended at the previous forum had been forgotten.”

The chief inspector said the forums needed to be changed, not abandoned.

Cllr Frances Leonard asked whether the police can do anything to reduce the level of fly-tipping, such as stopping vehicles carrying waste to check they have a licence to carry it.

Ch Insp Coates said they had conducted waste disposal spot checks and this week, officers had interviewed a man about fly-tipping offences.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

New chief inspector Lynda Coates addresses St Albans district council

12:43 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans chief inspector Lynda Coates addresses the district council. Picture: St Albans district council.

St Albans’ new chief inspector has revealed the district has seen an increase in residential burglaries this year.

St Albans charity founder pens inspirational autobiography

11:14 Franki Berry
Dr Mary Groves. Picture: Kath Pezet

The founder of a St Albans palliative care charity has recounted her life story in a new book.

St Albans development could become gated community after detail omitted from planning document

09:41 Franki Berry
Gabriel Square in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by Martine Bridge. Insert picture: Submitted

A luxury courtyard of new houses can now be cut off from the community after a detail was omitted from planning documents.

Man fined for having knuckle duster in St Albans

07:00 Nina Morgan
Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

A 24-year-old has been fined hundreds of pounds after having a knuckle duster in a public place in St Albans.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Updated: Crash on M25 between London Colney and South Mimms

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Man jailed for carrying knife in St Albans

Park View Close in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Iconic St Albans Park loses international green space recognition following maintenance issues

Clarence Park pavilion. Picture: Andy Saunders.

BHS proposal faces refusal despite support of St Albans businesses

The St Peter's Street view of the 130-bed hotel Reef Estates wants to build on the British Home Stores site. Picture: Reef Estates.

Hertfordshire pupils’ winning films released for World Mental Health Day

Alex Strazza from Verulam School was joint winner of a Herts county council competition to design a film about mental health in young people. Picture: Verulam School

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide