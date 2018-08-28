Advanced search

St Albans celebrity Luisa Zissman releases video explaining Brexit

PUBLISHED: 10:53 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:53 01 November 2018

Luisa Zissman in the video. Picture: PlayOJO

Luisa Zissman in the video. Picture: PlayOJO

Archant

A St Albans businesswoman and reality TV star has set out to educate the nation about Brexit.

Luisa Zissman, who co-owned Dixie’s Cupcakery on Market Place and rose to fame on The Apprentice in 2013, has created a video to explain the leaving process in layman’s terms.

The director of the Birmingham City University Centre for Brexit Studies, Professor Alex de Ruyter, provided information for the 3-minute clip.

It focuses on a range of issues, from travel to imports and online services.

She said: “It is concerning to find out just how few people in this country feel that they have a good grasp on what’s going on with Brexit. I wanted to help explain these complicated topics in a clear and entertaining way, that even your nan would understand.

“It is also important to ensure people are made aware about key rulings in areas they care about.

“For example, it’s looking likely that Brexit will see the end of us being able to use our TV and music subscription services when in EU countries! So, it could be goodbye to catching up on your favourite reality shows by the pool.”

Prof de Ruyter said mobile phone companies will have no obligation to keep the EU’s ban on data roaming charges and a no-deal Brexit could cause temporary food shortages for short shelf-life items.

The pound dropped by ten per cent in 2016 after the referendum, with Prof de Ruyter noting that forecasts suggest similar price shifts for a post-EU Britain.

This video was produced in partnership with PlayOJO casino. A spokesperson from the company said communications about Brexit so far have been “simply not fair”: “Politicians have failed to cut through the jargon and deliver an understandable explanation of what might happen after our departure from the EU. So, we wanted to team up with Luisa because her bubbly personality and straight-talking approach will allow her to bring a clear and engaging twist to tricky subjects and hopefully deliver a message that resonates with the average person.”

Luisa’s St Albans business Dixie’s opened in 2011 but closed in 2014 - the same year Luisa appeared in Celebrity Big Brother.

Watch the video at www.playojo.com/blog/brexit-uncovered/

