St Albans business helps endangered orangutans

Orangutan sweatshirts made by the St Albans-based company Tommy and Lottie to help endangered Sumatran orangutans. Picture: Tommy and Lottie Archant

A St Albans-based clothing company has launched a new initiative to help endangered orangutans in Indonesia.

Ethical clothing brand Tommy and Lottie, which is based in Sheppards Close, has partnered with the Sumatran Orangutan Society (SOS).

SOS works to protect the orangutans, which are found only on the Indonesian island of Sumatra and have become critically endangered due to deforestation.

To support the charity’s mission, Tommy and Lottie have added a new unisex grey sweatshirt to their range. The sweatshirt, which is available in children’s and adult sizes, is made of organic soft cotton and is adorned with a fluffy-haired, embroidered orangutan.

From every sweatshirt sold, £4 will be donated to SOS to help wild orangutans and their forest home.

The sweatshirts are available to pre-order at http://www.tommyandlottie.com