Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Gold bracelet stolen in St Albans burglary

PUBLISHED: 16:58 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:58 08 November 2018

This bracelet was stolen during a burglary in St Albans.

This bracelet was stolen during a burglary in St Albans.

Archant

A gold bracelet has been stolen during a St Albans burglary.

Between midnight on Tuesday, October 2 and 6pm on Thursday, October 4, a property in Chandlers Road was broken into and an untidy search was carried out.

Det Con Deji Afolabi said: “Do you recognise this bracelet? Have you been offered it for sale?

“If you think you have seen the bracelet since it was stolen, please get in touch.

“Similarly, if you saw suspicious activity in the area during the time of the burglary, I would like to hear from you.

“If you can help, please call 101 or email me at ayodeji.afolabi@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/43133/18.

“You can also report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report.”

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Gold bracelet stolen in St Albans burglary

16:58 Fraser Whieldon
This bracelet was stolen during a burglary in St Albans.

A gold bracelet has been stolen during a St Albans burglary.

Builders found suspected WW2 bomb while digging up St Albans dining room

15:25 Fraser Whieldon
The Ministry of Defence and Herts police were called to Central Drive, St Albans after a bomb was found. Picture: Richard Bamforth.

A St Albans homeowner has spoken out after a suspected World War Two explosive was found in her dining room.

Do you recognise this jewellery stolen from a house in St Albans?

15:00 Anne Suslak
Some of the jewellery stolen in the burglary in Sherwood Avenue. Picture: Herts police

Police investigating a burglary in St Albans have released pictures of stolen jewellery in an effort to trace it.

Roads closed after car overturns in St Albans

13:02 Fraser Whieldon
The Polo which was involved in a crash on Watling Street, St Albans. Picture: Bill O'Neill.

The air ambulance has been called to an overturned car which has closed several St Albans roads.

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Breaking News Sinkhole opens up in St Albans

A sinkhole has opened up in Cedar Court St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

St Albans sinkhole: New photo shows depth of Cedar Court chasm

A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle St Albans flat fire

Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Updated County Council releases update about St Albans sinkhole

Herts Fire and Rescue's aerial shot of the Cedar Court sinkhole.

Roads closed after car overturns in St Albans

The Polo which was involved in a crash on Watling Street, St Albans. Picture: Bill O'Neill.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide