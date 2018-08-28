Gold bracelet stolen in St Albans burglary

This bracelet was stolen during a burglary in St Albans. Archant

A gold bracelet has been stolen during a St Albans burglary.

Between midnight on Tuesday, October 2 and 6pm on Thursday, October 4, a property in Chandlers Road was broken into and an untidy search was carried out.

Det Con Deji Afolabi said: “Do you recognise this bracelet? Have you been offered it for sale?

“If you think you have seen the bracelet since it was stolen, please get in touch.

“Similarly, if you saw suspicious activity in the area during the time of the burglary, I would like to hear from you.

“If you can help, please call 101 or email me at ayodeji.afolabi@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/43133/18.

“You can also report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report.”

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.