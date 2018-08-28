Advanced search

Five friends organising big pink party in St Albans for breast cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 October 2018

Organisers of the Big Pink Party. Picture: Submitted by Nina Carini

Organisers of the Big Pink Party. Picture: Submitted by Nina Carini

A group of five friends are putting on a big, pink, party to fund raise for a cancer charity.

The family fun day will include a bake sale, candy floss, popcorn, balloons, facepainting, a tombola and raffle, nail painting, a photobooth, entertainers, bric-a-brac sales, and a quiz in the evening.

It will all be in aid of Breast Cancer Care, the only UK-wide charity supporting people specifically with breast cancer.

Three people organising the event are survivors of the illness.

Nina Carini is one of the women who has been lucky. She said: “Now we want to give something back to the charity that offered them so much support during the difficult times they faced as well as raising as much awareness as possible and encouraging women of all ages to check themselves regularly.

“They were all under 40 at diagnosis which I think you’d agree is so young.”

The fun day takes place from 2pm to 6pm on October 13 at The London Road Social Club. The quiz starts at 7.30pm.

